AbsolutelyDopePodcast: Double X Hell

We got a special guest on the show this week! The young homey @Dello4Real stopped in to promote himself and give us some good conversation! We ended up talking about the Freshman List and the state of today’s rap music a little longer than expected but a lot of great questions got answered. Brian consistently shouts out his Pastor while being appalled, Des reads her Top 5 AGP Confession tweets and Cam has more faith in himself after a few conversations on this weeks #AbsolutelyDopePodcast

