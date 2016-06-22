The Shape Up: Adonis Hill Shows Us How To Get Michelle Obama Arms & A Chiseled Core

Global Grind’s new fitness series “The Shape Up” is giving everyday people simple workout tips that will get them sculpted and toned like their favorite Hollywood star.

The show’s host, Adonis Hill (a.k.a. @BodyByAdonis), is a pro-trainer, known for his drastic weight transformation from 310 lbs. to a chiseled 190. Earlier this year, Adonis gained 70 lbs. in order to inspire a client to lose the bulk of weight alongside him. In today’s episode, Adonis gives us tips and techniques to work out arms in time for summer.

He also shows off a basic DIY approach to tighten up abs and glutes and get the ladies summer sundress ready.

The personal trainer revealed to us that he uses his journey to appeal to people and change their lives, saying, “I’m really trying to meet people where they are at by going to them via foot. Walking across America for the fight against obesity and depression. It’s time to get the people moving.”

To support the cause, you can donate to Hill’s Adonis Moves America GoFundMe campaign. Check out today’s episode of “The Shape Up” above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Global Grind