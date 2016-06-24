Socially Decoded: J.R. Smith, The NBA Finals, & Brittney Griner Get Trolled

Thank God for Twitter.

kysdc Staff | 06.24.16
On Socially Decoded, we tackle some of the week’s best trending topics.

First we go in on the NBA Finals and how it made a star out of a woman with front row seats. Mouse Jones, a die-hard fan of the New York Knicks, rushes to J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony‘s defense. Then Pete of Fly Life Images chimes in on Brittney Griner‘s Father Day wishes and finds himself the butt of the jokes after making a slick comment about Mouse.

Check out this week’s Socially Decoded, featuring Revolt’s Paige O’Donnell, actress Jessenia Vice, model Giselle Peppers and personalities, Mouse Jones, Dustin and Pete.

