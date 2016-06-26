Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving

Violence continues in Baltimore, Maryland, as we lost one of the city’s frontrunners in music around 7:00pm in the evening, Saturday, June 25th. Lor Scoota, the victim, allegedly was gunned down while driving in Northeast Baltimore, eastbound on Morvaia Road at Harford Road. The young rapper was targeted. No information about a motive, or leads to the murderer has been released.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
1. Tony Burton, 781 of 14
2. Vanity, 572 of 14
3. Maurice White, 743 of 14
4. Abe Vigoda, 94Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. Natalie Cole, 65Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. David Bowie, 69Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Nicholas Caldwell, 71Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Monford “Monte” Merrill Irvin, 96Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Glenn Frey, 67Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. Rene Angelil, 73Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Robert Stigwood, 81Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Otis Clay, 73Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Dan Haggerty, 74Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Alan Rickman, 69Source:Getty 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours