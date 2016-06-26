Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving

Violence continues in Baltimore, Maryland, as we lost one of the city’s frontrunners in music around 7:00pm in the evening, Saturday, June 25th. Lor Scoota, the victim, allegedly was gunned down while driving in Northeast Baltimore, eastbound on Morvaia Road at Harford Road. The young rapper was targeted. No information about a motive, or leads to the murderer has been released.

Lor Scoota, one of Baltimore's most popular rapper, shot dead while driving. Rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n3Er3RmVfh — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 26, 2016

rip scoota man pic.twitter.com/dFEMhOzRE3 — Jeff Sewell (@YeahhJeff) June 26, 2016

Rest in peace lor scoota — ☁️ (@Tate_Kobang) June 26, 2016

Just got word Bmore lost one of its rising stars #restinparadise #LorScoota — Tt the Artist (@tttheartist) June 26, 2016