Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving

DJ Freeez
Damn #lorscoota I seen so many young niggas fall victim Tryna make it out #restup

Violence continues in Baltimore, Maryland, as we lost one of the city’s frontrunners in music around 7:00pm in the evening, Saturday, June 25th. Lor Scoota, the victim, allegedly was gunned down while driving in Northeast Baltimore, eastbound on Morvaia Road at Harford Road. The young rapper was targeted. No information about a motive, or leads to the murderer has been released.

