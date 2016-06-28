A$AP Ferg Had This To Say About The Long Delayed A$AP Mob Album

If you’re a fan of the A$AP Mob, you’ve probably been wondering about the status of the hip-hop collective’s long-delayed compilation album.
Well, A$AP Ferg has all the answers.
Global Grind caught up with the Harlem rapper on the 2016 BET Awards red carpet and he revealed the A$AP Mob’s compilation album is coming – A.S.A.P.
“ASAP,” he laughed. “Y’all going to get that asap and I promise you that. We just shot the album cover. It’s coming,” he continued.
In 2012, A$AP Mob released their debut compilation Lords Never Worry, but scrapped its follow-up in 2014 when the late A$AP Yams announced it on his personal Tumblr page.
Watch our exclusive interview with Fergenstein up top.
