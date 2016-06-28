EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Cranston Slips Into Pablo Escobar’s Drug Lord World In ‘The Infiltrator’

If you really want to know what The Life of Pablo was like, tune into The Infiltrator.

Due in theaters July 13th, the film stars Bryan Cranston as Federal Agent Bob Mazur, who goes deep undercover as “slick, money-laundering businessman” Bob Musella to get inside Pablo Escobar‘s 1986 drug trafficking scene.

Alongside two other undercover agents, played by John Leguizamo and Diane Kruger, Mazur risks it all to navigate Escobar’s criminal network and ends up befriending the drug lord’s top lieutenant, played by Benjamin Bratt. The agents put their lives in serious danger during their mission to build a case against 85 bosses in the drug trade, plus the “corrupt bankers who cleaned their dirty money, along with the collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, one of the largest money-laundering banks in the world.”

See an exclusive clip, plus some photos above, and be sure to hit a theater near you to see The Infiltrator in just two weeks.

PHOTO CREDIT: Liam Daniel / Broad Green Pictures