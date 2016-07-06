Malika Haqq Isn’t Worried About Getting Into Drama On ‘Hollywood Divas’: ‘I Don’t Feed Into That’

Season three of TV One’s “Hollywood Divas” airs tonight, bringing with it fresh faces and fresh reality TV drama.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” beauty Malika Haqq joins the cast, adding a fresh dynamic to the show that follows the lives of seasoned actresses. (Not to mention, her superstar bestie Khloe Kardashian will make a shady cameo).

While Malika packs a dash of spice (see what I did there), the Dash doll admits she likes to be the “diffuser” when it comes to divalicious situations.

“I think that they have their individual drama, but I don’t really feed into that. That’s not really my personality,” she said during our candid chat. She also opened up about the dynamic she plans to bring to the show.

“I don’t think a lot of people knew I even acted. I’m so well known for being on ‘Keeping Up,’ the Lamar show and ‘Dash Dolls,’ so I think that’s kinda cool,” she said. “It’s cool to let people see the journey of starting over.”

Catch Malika on “Hollywood Divas” tonight at 9/8c.

