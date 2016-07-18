Attorney: So-Called Black Vigilantism Is A ‘Not A Winning Formula’

In less than two weeks, the nation has seen police officers killed by two lone-wolf shooters who apparently attacked law enforcement seeking revenge for the killing of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.

Neither of the shooters claimed affiliation with the Black Lives Matter.

Both of the shooters, Micah Johnson and Gavin Eugene Long, were military veterans who had access to high-powered assault weapons.

These horrific acts of violence have led to the following question: Have the recorded killings of African-Americans being broadcasted on national television and distributed on various social media platforms pushed these men over to edge to vigilantism?

On Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the violent acts committed by Johnson and Long and what is causing these men to commit such heinous acts against police officers.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden said, “We have this blend now of Black vigilantism and police brutality and when images of these killings — either one — how do you get from Scott Bolden who is angry and upset and in pain to Micah Johnson or Eugene Long who go out and allegedly take justice into their own hands.”

Bolden continued to expound on his point and said Black vigilantism is “not a winning formula.”

NewsOne Now panelist Angela Peoples, Co-Director of GetEQUAL, responded to Bolden’s statement, cautioning the use of the term Black vigilantism and said it is “very dangerous” to use that sort of terminology given the current climate of the nation.

“What we have in both Dallas and Baton Rouge are two individuals who were acting on their own,” Peoples said. “Making this some sort of statement of these even being a trend now is very problematic.”

The Black activist later expressed concern of “individual actors” being associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, which is calling for an end to “systematic statewide violence against Black lives.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the violent attacks against police and how to address the perceived threat of Black vigilantism in the video clip above.

