Da Brat’s Surprise Performance: Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Super Jam 2016 [VIDEO]

Da Brat's Surprise Performance: Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Super Jam 2016
It’s the B-R-A-T! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show made their way to St. Louis to takeover the Super Jam 2016 stage and what happened once they got there was nothing short of spectacular. Fresh from her appearance at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors last week, RSMS co-host Da Brat gave a surprise performance and the crowd ate it up!
Here are our favorite pics from the performance and more of the RSMS crew in St. Louis this weekend!
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks of Super Jam 2016 in Style
