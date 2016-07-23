[Exclusive] French Montana Talks Sanaa Lathan, Eggplants & Police Violence

07.23.16
#Haaaaan! In support of his newest project “Mac & Cheese 4,” French Montana stopped by WKYS and fed some of our favorite listeners some good music and good food. In a sit-down interview with Angie Ange, French talks about the rumors that he is dating actress Sanaa Lathan, the “eggplant” comment that got Instagram all wild and he touches on the Police-involved situations that has been in the news for the last couple weeks.

French also discuss Max B and Chinx Drugz and how he continues to support them through his music.

With all of the things going on in the world, French wants to help people have fun in these trying times and it’s nothing wrong with that at all. Salute to French and check out the full interview above.

