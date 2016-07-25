Meals With Misha: Caprese Avocado Panini

Check out the step-by-step directions to make this delicious Caprese Avocado Panini below and peep the video up top for a visual. Don’t forget to

Ingredients:
Ciabatta Bread
Avocado
Arugula
Tomatoes
Basil
Mozzarella
Balsamic Vinaigrette, recipe here
Directions:
Warm up your panini press.
While that is warming up, it’s time to prep your sandwich.
Grab your slices of bread, on one piece layer the avocado, arugula, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, and mozzarella. Top with the other slice of bread.
Once heated up, spray the panini press and add your sandwich. Close and let cook until the cheese is melted and the bread is nice and crispy and has a golden brown color.
Remove from the panini press, slice, and enjoy!


