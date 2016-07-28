Cornell Brooks: Marilyn Mosby’s Decision To Drop Charges In Freddie Gray Case ‘Does Not Let Police Department Off The Hook’

In a stunning move, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has decided to drop all charges against the remaining three officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

After the decision was announced Wednesday, attendees at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia shared their views on what Mosby’s move could mean for the case going forward.

Cornell W. Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, told NewsOne Now, “The prosecutor’s decision to drop these charges does not let the police department off the hook. It does not let the administration off the hook. In fact, it increases the degree of responsibility to provide administrative relief.”

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said, “I think that people should be very positive about the fact that there was an arrest, there was a trial, and there was a decision. That doesn’t usually happen.”

Ben Jealous, former President and CEO of the NAACP, told NewsOne Now, “All there is left to charge is the van.”

“The reality is that we got to fix this,” Jealous added. “We’ve got to look at what policies need to be passed, we certainly need to follow up and make sure that officers who were involved in putting a man in a van and pulling him out as a corpse get fired.”

Civil rights leader Benjamin Chavis believes Mosby “did everything she could.” He also blamed the system for “leaning, tilting towards always exonerating police officers.”

But Bob Johnson, founder of BET, said, “When a prosecutor has that many cases dropped all at one time, there must have been something wrong in the way she handled the prosecution.”

