Former NAACP Head Ben Jealous: We Must Hold Politicians Accountable

Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, caught up with Ben Jealous, former NAACP President/CEO and Bernie Sanders supporter, at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

During their discussion, Jealous pushed back against Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein‘s claim that Sanders turned his back on his supporters.

Jealous told Martin that Stein “was never a Bernie supporter. She always had her own campaign.”

He added, “She has strategic objectives, if she can get five percent of the vote, she can get a whole lot of money for her party. If she can get fifteen percent of a poll, she can get on stage.”

In speaking about Stein’s chances of winning the 2016 presidential election, Jealous said, “She’ll never get fifty-one percent to be able to win.”

While there are a number of progressives who may decide to support Stein in the general election, Jealous explained African-Americans can’t afford to support a campaign that has little to no chance of capturing the White House and said, “The only way to have a president that we can even influence is to get Hillary Clinton in.”

In terms of accountability, the former head of the NAACP said, “You shouldn’t trust any politician to make change. The reality is we’re a movement people and as movement people, you put your faith in your movement to hold politicians accountable.”

He continued, “If they make themselves obstacles, then get them out of the way.”

Jealous also addressed the Donald Trump phenomenon, and cautioned Democrats to beware of those voters who only come to the polls every twenty years and may be inclined to back a celebrity for president.

