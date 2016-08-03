Rita Ora Has No Hard Feelings After Beyoncé “Becky” Drama

Rita Ora has moved on—and she wishes everyone else would as well.

In the September 2016 cover story for Cosmopolitan UK, the pop star — who many insinuated was “Becky with the good hair” in Beyoncé‘s “Sorry” — says she has nothing but love for Queen Bey.

“Jay is one of my idols and Beyoncé is obviously the queen of life. I’ll never not appreciate the experience I had with them and the things I’ve seen,” Ora told Cosmo.

Ora recently ended her contract with Roc Nation and signed on with Atlantic UK, but that doesn’t mean there’s beef. In fact, she’s tired of hearing the rumors that she played the role of homewrecker in Bey and Hov‘s marriage.

“I never usually address tabloid gossip but let me be clear, these rumours are false,” she said via social media back in April. “I have nothing but the upmost respect for Beyoncé. Let’s continue enjoying Lemonade.”

The singer took a selfie with Beyonce at the Met Gala in May. The caption read: “Family.”

