What beef? What battle?

After HOT 97 “jokingly” reported that Drake was ready to battle Eminem a few weeks back, the “Six God” brought out Em during his “Summer Sixteen” tour stop in Detroit.

While rumors of Drake wanting to “take out” Eminem caused a social media firestorm, Drake put all the chaos to rest and declared Eminem the “greatest of all time.” On Instagram, Drizzy wrote, “SHARED THE STAGE WITH THE GOAT FOR DETROIT. DONE THE HYPE.”

There you have it. There’s no beef between the “Rap God” and the “Six God.” Check out their performance together below.

Drake just brought out Eminem, bowed down to him and called him "the greatest rapper to ever touch a microphone" pic.twitter.com/HSE38oYBOP — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) August 17, 2016

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, OVO Sound | VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter

Drake Brings Out Eminem During ‘Summer Sixteen’ Show In Detroit was originally published on globalgrind.com