Former Essence Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor Talks Black Money & Wealth

Susan L. Taylor, the former Essence Magazine Editor-in-Chief and founder and CEO of National CARES, delivered a dynamic speech at the Congressional Black Caucus annual conference about wealth, value, and ownership in the African-American community.

Taylor’s speech on wealth and prosperity addressed how the “undisciplined pursuit of more” can keep us from progressing individually and collectively as a community.

Her poignant speech also revealed how “each of us has everything we need to live free and fully and wonderful.”

She cautioned, “It doesn’t mean that our lives will not fall apart.” What it does mean is that if calamity strikes, we “can use it as a wake-up call.”

Taylor later shared how the African-American community is losing ground and that we need “able, stable Black people” to “link arms and stand for something, link arms and aims with a plan.”

Earlier during her remarks, the former Editor-in-Chief of Essence said, “Every dime spent is a political decision made.”

Taylor suggested when corporations perform actions that disproportionately impact African-Americans, we as a community “need to take account of that and stand up and say to that organization, ‘This cannot happen on our watch.’” At that point as a collective body, Blacks should then apply economic pressure to the entity by refusing to patronize that corporation.

“The only thing understood in capitalism and in capitalist society is money and it’s all tied to Wall Street, it’s all tied to profit,” she said.

Later during her address, Taylor shared how taking a few minutes a day in silence can open the ears to hear the “still small voice” inside. This simple practice allowed her the opportunity, as well as insight, into how to forward her career to astounding heights.

