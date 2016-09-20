Terence Crutcher’s Twin Sister Speaks Out About The Man Her Brother Was [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

40-year-old Terence Crutcher was having car problems when his vehicle was stalled in the middle of a road in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police responded to a call from someone other than Terence about his car being in the middle of the street, but instead of Terence receiving the help that he needed, he was tased, and then shot by police. Even though he was unarmed and had his hands up the entire time, he was still killed. In the video of the incident taken from a from a helicopter above, which has since gone viral, a man’s voice is heard saying he “looks like a big bad man.” It is that exact judgement that contributed to his murder.

Tiffany Crutcher, Terence’s twin sister, shares details about her brother’s life withRickey Smiley. She talks about the birthday they just recently celebrated together, and the fact that he had just enrolled in school and wanted to make his family- including his four children -proud. Click on the audio player above, and scroll down to find part two, to hear more of what she had to say in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

