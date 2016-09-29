South Carolina School Shooting: Two Children And One Teacher Wounded By Teenage Gunman

Two students and a teacher were shot by a 14-year-old gunman at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina.

One male student was hit in his leg, another boy was struck in a foot and the female teacher was wounded in a shoulder during the shooting that occurred at around 1:45pm Eastern time on Wednesday, says CNN.

The three were taken to AnMed Health Center and are in good condition, hospital spokesman Ross Norton told CNN. Two of them have been treated and released from the hospital, while the third underwent surgery, WYFF News noted.

However, the suspected shooter’s father wasn’t as lucky—police claim they found 47-year-oldJeffrey Osborne shot dead in his home on Wednesday. Osborne’s house was only 2 miles away from school.

After the shootings, police brought in the armed suspect—alive—but are unsure of the motive. They don’t believe the suspect knew the victims, but are confident the shooting was not act of terrorism or a hate crime, CNN wrote. It’s also not known where the teen got access to the handgun used during the shooting.

Dr. Joanne Avery, the school superintendent told WYFF News that her school will be closed for the remainder of the week, as they will provide counseling for their students.

“We are heartbroken about this senseless act of violence,” she said.

She also shared that the school recently participated in a training on how to react to an event like this one.

South Carolina’s Governor Nikki Haley released a statement about the shooting, saying:

“As we work together with law enforcement to make sure they have the support they need to investigate what happened in Townville, Michael and I ask that everyone across South Carolina join us in praying for the entire Townville Elementary School family and those touched by today’s tragedy.“

The rest of the nearly 300 students were bused to a nearby church and reunited with their parents where they hugged and kissed, the Associated Press wrote. The school, which houses its pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade classrooms, is in a very rural part of the state.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they become available.

