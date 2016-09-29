Here’s Your First Look At Angela Simmons’ New Baby Boy

Angela Simmons is a new mom!
The 29-year-old mogul announced the news that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy via Instagram on Thursday, featuring a photo of her sitting in bed and holding her bundle of joy. She captioned the pic, “The best part of life has just begun Motherhood #ImSoInLove.”
Just last week, rumors were swirling that the Growing Up Hip Hop star had given birth, but there was no proof – until today. Although Angie has yet to publicly announce the identity of her fiancé, she’s been spotted out and about with Atlanta businessman Sutton Tennyson.
No word on a baby name yet. Congrats, Angela! Revisit the reality star and designer’s fit and fab pregnancy in the video above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Angela Simmons' Maternity Style Game Is On Point
Angela Simmons' Maternity Style Game Is On Point
