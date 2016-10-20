Exclusive: ‘Ouija: Origin Of Evil’ Cast Opens Up About Terrifying New Film, Ghostly Presences In House

The cast of "Ouija: Origin of Evil" gives us the inside scoop on their new, "really scary," horror film.

National
kysdc Staff | 10.20.16
Leave a comment

With Halloween right around the corner, we’re all trying to find some last-minute thrills and chills. Well, look no further than Ouija: Origin of Evil, which is, in the words of star Elizabeth Reaser, “a really scary movie.”

Ouija: Origin of Evil tells a terrifying new tale as the prequel to 2014’s Ouija. Set in the ‘60s, Origin of Evil focuses on the Zander family; widowed mother Alice (Elizabeth Reaser), teen daughter Paulina (Annalise Basso), and 9-year-old Doris (Lulu Wilson).

We had the opportunity to catch up with Elizabeth, Annalise, Lulu, and Henry Thomas to get the inside scoop on the new horror film. Beware: in the past year or so, Elizabeth has felt like there’ve been ghosts in her house. Has she been playing with the Ouija board? Tune in to the video above for the full story.

Ouija: Origin of Evil hits theaters everywhere October 21, 2016.

Power

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

12 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

celebrity interviews , Elizabeth Reaser , extra butter , Henry Thomas , ouija

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos