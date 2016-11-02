Country Music Fans Are Hating On Beyoncé’s Rumored Performance At Tonight’s CMA Awards

The BeyHive is buzzing as rumors of Beyoncé performing at the Country Music Association Awards surface. Will the Queen perform Lemonade (and country music) cut “Daddy Lessons”? According to PEOPLE, odds are she’ll make an appearance tonight – but not everyone is happy about it.

The site says multiple sources have confirmed Blue Ivy’s legend of a mom is in town for the big event. PEOPLE reports:

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Beyoncé is currently in Nashville, which just happens to be where the CMAs will be airing from live tonight on ABC, and CMT reports that the star is set to perform at the show.

Good Morning America also sent out this tweet:

But what will Bey perform? PEOPLE speculates there are a number of options for the queen:

A duet with one of the previously announced performers — of which there are many — is not out of the question. Or Queen Bey could do a solo performance of one of her originals. (Lemonade‘s country-twinged “Daddy Lessons”?) Or even a cover of a country classic.

Dixie Chicks are also trending, as multiple sites report they’re all set to open the show with Bey.

When Bey AND the Dixie Chicks are set to perform at the same show pic.twitter.com/3GxYVSDwuw — Dailee Metts (@Dailee_Metts) November 2, 2016

Somehow, not everyone is excited, however. Country music fans, especially, are on Twitter trippin’ at the idea of Beyoncé crossing music genre lines. Here are some unfortunate tweets:

https://twitter.com/oneciaroman/status/793888903346335744

Beyonce, the #BlackLivesMatter racist, leftist and police hater is performing at the Country Music Awards. Really @CountryMusic ? — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) November 2, 2016

Wow. Not everyone’s hating though:

When you find out Beyoncé is performing at the Country Music Awards… pic.twitter.com/yRlEgVCzr4 — MrVicks (@MrVicks) November 2, 2016

Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. EST to watch the 2016 CMAs live tonight.

