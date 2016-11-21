Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Snoop Dogg’s Reaction To Kanye West’s Latest Rant Is Priceless

Check out the video.

Kiyonna Anthony
Leave a comment
Kanye West Performs At The Forum

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Many of us have been sitting back in awe while watching Kanye West self destruct.

Fans and celebs alike posted messages on social media, begging the rapper to seek help if there’s an issue or to just condemn his douchiness. So far this month, Kanye has called out Beyoncé and Jay Z, said he’d vote for Donald Trump, and canceled his shows at the last-minute.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share his reaction to Yeezy’s meltdowns. He said in a video, “This n—a crazy. I smoke weed. Weed don’t make you do that. What the f–k is he on?”

This nigga crazy 🤓

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Do you agree with Snoop? Check out the hilarious clip above.

beyonce , Instagram , jay z , kanye west , Snoop Dogg

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now