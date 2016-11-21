Snoop Dogg’s Reaction To Kanye West’s Latest Rant Is Priceless

Many of us have been sitting back in awe while watching Kanye West self destruct.
Fans and celebs alike posted messages on social media, begging the rapper to seek help if there’s an issue or to just condemn his douchiness. So far this month, Kanye has called out Beyoncé and Jay Z, said he’d vote for Donald Trump, and canceled his shows at the last-minute.
Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share his reaction to Yeezy’s meltdowns. He said in a video, “This n—a crazy. I smoke weed. Weed don’t make you do that. What the f–k is he on?”
Do you agree with Snoop? Check out the hilarious clip above.
