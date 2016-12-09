Hol’ Up? J.Cole Got A Daughter Or Nah?

Friday, December 9th, 2016 will go down as J. Cole Day as the rapper released his 4th studio album “4 Your Eyez Only.” Once again the North Carolina rapper delivers an album his core fans will appreciate (with No Features!!!) and you will see that all over social media this weekend.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, Cole sheds a light on his married life in the track “She’s Mine Part. 1” and may have giving us breaking news in the “She’s Mine Part 2:” That he is now a father of a newborn baby girl. In verse two of Part 2 Cole says:

People ask me how I did this shit

I’m gon’ do a humble stunt act like I meant this shit

Thats the ego taking credit for what God made

Fuck this album shit, hey mama look what God made

She’s mine—catch me

Don’t you, catch me

Don’t you, catch me

I’ve fallen in love for the first time

I wanna cry, and I ain’t even tryna fight it

Don’t wanna die, cause now your here

And I just wanna be right by your side

On any night that you be cryin’ baby

I dry your eyes, I dry your eyes

Now no word from the Cole camp if his wife, Melissa Heholt actually did give birth, however we only found out that he was married by accident! If so congrats to Cole and his wife and welcome to Fatherhood University. It’s the best school ever my G.

Source: Genius

Related: Wale” Addresses J. Cole’s “False Prophets” “Diss” With “Groundhog Day”

Related: Why We Kill Our Idols: J. Cole