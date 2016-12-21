Stevie J Opens Up About His Breakup With Joseline Hernandez & Rumored Relationship With Faith Evans

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez’s reality TV romance began to crumble, earlier this year, after rumors began swirling that Stevie was dating his former Bad Boy labelmate Faith Evans. After months of bickering back and forth on social media, the beloved couple officially called it quits, but not before Joseline revealed she was pregnant. While Stevie originally doubted the paternity of Joseline’s child, a DNA test confirmed, he is the father.

With their volatile relationship over, Stevie is on a new path and has a new show to prove it.

“I’m single on the show,” Stevie explained during a candid chat. “I get to hang out with my kids more. I get to hang out with my boy Scrappy and Joc.”

The legendary Bad Boy producer played coy when it came to answering questions about Faith Evans. “That’s my best friend,” he said. “She loves my kids and I love her kids.”

“It gets sexy,” he added.

Stevie makes it clear he and Joseline aren’t getting back together, but has hope she will be a good mother.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about her. I just want her to be a great mother. I know, deep down in her system, she has the potential to be understanding that your life has to change once you have a child.”

Stevie can’t change how ugly he and Joseline’s breakup got, but he did say, “I would have prayed that she didn’t bring the kids into it.”

Watch the full interview above and catch “Leave It To Stevie” Monday nights on VH1 at 9pm.

