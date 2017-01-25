[Exclusive] Trina Discusses New Album, Social Media & More

Angie Ange | 01.25.17
“The Diamond Princess” Trina stopped by 93.9 WKYS to give us an exclusive listen to her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album and it is flames. Afterwards Trina spoke with me to give me more info on the album, what’s been up with the “Baddest B***t” during her hiatus from music and social media.

Watch as I try to convince Trina to get on Snapchat though.

