[Exclusive] Trina Discusses New Album, Social Media & More

“The Diamond Princess” Trina stopped by 93.9 WKYS to give us an exclusive listen to her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album and it is flames. Afterwards Trina spoke with me to give me more info on the album, what’s been up with the “Baddest B***t” during her hiatus from music and social media.
Watch as I try to convince Trina to get on Snapchat though.
