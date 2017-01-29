Wayment! Are Tamron Hall And Al Roker Out At The ‘Today Show’ To Make Room For Megyn Kelly?

It looks like NBC may be giving Today show anchorsandthe boot to make room for former Fox News anchor

It’s unclear who will be on the outs though. According to Entertainment Weekly, multiple outlets are reporting that Kelly will take over either the 9 a.m. third hour of the show from Hall and Roker or replace Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford at 10, which is the fourth hour. Yet, a source told People that it’s Hall and Roker that will be gone.

According to that same source, Kelly’s Today show hour will likely begin this fall. “The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” says the insider.

Kelly, 46, announced her plans to leave Fox News earlier this month for NBC News, signing a multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement that ensures that she will anchor a one-hour daytime program that will air Monday through Friday and a new, in-depth Sunday evening news show, EW noted.

The conservative journalist has been a controversial (and embraced) media figure, spending the past 12 years on Fox News race baiting, downplaying the need for feminism and spewing homophobic rhetoric on-air. During her tenure at the problematic cable news network, she blamed Sandra Bland’s death on her own noncompliance to a traffic violation arrest; called former First Lady Michelle Obama a whiner for speaking about racism; and even assured children that Santa is really white.

That, and she said that racist emails shared in the workplace, say at places like the Ferguson police department, are normal.

And this is who NBC wants to replace their only two Black co-hosts with. Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the matter:

Hey @TODAYshow, please explain how Megyn Kelly is worth more to your show than both @tamronhall AND @alroker. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/6zWeQRSXfu — April (@ReignOfApril) January 27, 2017

Megyn Kelly is going to replace Tamron Hall? That's wild. https://t.co/5Fq8xbFicQ — deray mckesson (@deray) January 27, 2017

I live for @tamronhall every single weekday morning. Are they insane over at the @TODAYshow? — #ThanksMichelleObama (@tiffandtaffy) January 27, 2017

Megyn Kelly to replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall on the TODAY SHOW. I'll just let the optics on that soak in for ye. pic.twitter.com/BPlmJ3QTLq — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) January 27, 2017

"@johngaskinstl: Did the today show really bump Tamron Hall and Al Roker? Wow the @naacpimageaward @NAACP are relevant now more than ever!" — NAACP (@NAACP) January 28, 2017

Al Roker & Tamron Hall helped make the Today Show #1 & they are STILL being replaced by Megyn Kelly. I'm sure race had NOTHING to do with it pic.twitter.com/tAY4aXziUL — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 28, 2017

Dear @TODAYshow if u replace Al Roker & Tamron Hall w Megyn Kelly, I, like many others, will drop entire show & watch Good Morning America — Matt (@FilmFan_001) January 28, 2017

Hall’s future at the network over all is also iffy. Lisa de Moraes wrote Friday for Deadline, “Hall’s contract is coming up and NBC News is in negotiations with her reps. According to a source, the media outlet hopes she re-ups, appearing on Today’s mothership 7-9 AM show, as she does now, while continuing to host her MSNBC show. Her reps say she wants to stay, our source reports — on the other hand, some news outlets are reporting she’s expected to leave when her contract is up, though that could fall into negotiation-via-press territory, in which case it would not be an industry first. . . .”

Time will only tell.

RELATED NEWS:

MSNBC’s Tamron Hall Lets Scott Baio Have It After Appearance At The RNC

Who Gon’ Check Me Boo: Omarosa & Joy Behar Go At It On ‘The View’

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: