How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Ole ragga-a-muffin rapper Azealia Banks is at it again, but this time she picked a social media fight with the wrong one. The Broke With Expensive Taste artist swooped down to defend Donald Trump and bash Rihanna for standing up for diversity amid Trump’s executive order that bans refugees from seven Muslim countries.

Apparently Banks saw something wrong with Rihanna using her platform to raise awareness around the issue and responded in several rants.

#AzealiaBanks comes for #Rihanna after she shares her thoughts on #DonaldTrump 's immigrant ban A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Then Rihanna posted an Instagram caption aimed straight at Azealia Banks, who recently made headlines for claiming she slaughters chickens as a religious ritual.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Azealia then clapped back.

#AzealiaBanks responds back to #Rihanna A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:36am PST

And didn’t stop clapping back…

Looks like #Rihanna and #AzealiaBanks are still at it 😩 #ClapBackSeason A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:08am PST

#PressPlay: #AzealiaBanks made a video clap back for #Rihanna 😩😩😩 (view previous post) A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

But Rihanna shut her down with one post.

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:36am PST

At this point Azealia Banks is more famous for being controversial than making music. We’re still giving her the side-eye after that whole Russell Crowe situation. Sigh.

