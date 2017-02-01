[Breaking] Beyonce Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Stop the press! Stop the press! Beyonce just made a HUGE Announcement on her Instagram. The star is currently pregnant with child number 2! Blue Ivy is gonna be a big sister!

OMG congrats to Beyonce and Jay Z and we are praying for a healthy baby!