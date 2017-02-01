Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris

Beyonce, Jay-Z – On The Run Tour In Paris

Photo by Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

[Breaking] Beyonce Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

2 mins ago

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Stop the press! Stop the press! Beyonce just made a HUGE Announcement on her Instagram. The star is currently pregnant with child number 2! Blue Ivy is gonna be a big sister!

In her post Beyonce wrote:

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for”

OMG congrats to Beyonce and Jay Z and we are praying for a healthy baby!

#SoCute: Must-See Beyoncé With Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Her Mom For Mother’s Day

6 photos Launch gallery

#SoCute: Must-See Beyoncé With Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Her Mom For Mother’s Day

Continue reading [Breaking] Beyonce Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

#SoCute: Must-See Beyoncé With Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Her Mom For Mother’s Day

beyonce , jay z

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos