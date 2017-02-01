News & Gossip
Meek Mill Takes Another L: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake

Who's the pettiest of them all? Nicki Minaj.

4 hours ago

Staff
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Nicki Minaj just delivered the final blow to what once was #Omeeka. The Pinkprint rapper reunited with Meek Mill’s enemy/ her labelmate and longtime collaborator Drake, in a move that probably has Meek’s Twitter fingers twitching or screaming on a track as we speak.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president

The trio, who last worked together on her 2014 single Only, appear to be in the studio creating some Young Money magic. Fans are especially excited to hear what will come from this breakup, now that she also brought back her iconic Barbie chain.

#BarbieChainBack 💎 #RunUpVideoShoot

Does this mean we’ll be getting some of those classic bars? Insert line from Itty Bitty Piggy.  “Give it up. It’s me. I win, you lose.”

