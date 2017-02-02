That Had To Hurt: Watch Travis Scott Fall Through A Giant Hole On Stage

🆗🆗 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

Drake and Young Thug tried to pull off a dope surprise during the London stop of the Boy Meets World Tour, but it didn’t go as planned – to say the least.

Drake and Thugger welcomed special guest Travis Scott to the stage to perform “Goosebumps,” “Pick Up The Phone,” and “Antidote,” and the audience was over the moon. Unfortunately, his appearance ended in technical difficulties, as Scott fell through a huge hole in the stage. A big globe, used for lighting, is supposed to come out of the hole, but when the rapper fell through the globe was broken – and the entire situation led to Drake giving out full refunds.

“I’m doing this shit for free tonight. I don’t give a fuck,” Drake told the audience. After his big fall, Scott hit Instagram and said he “loved it,” so we’re going to guess he’s alright. See footage below.

Travis Scott just took a huge tumble at Drake's show pic.twitter.com/y1zAqMfrZv — ATOMICmusic (@_ATOMICmusic) February 1, 2017

Talk about winning #Roommates! #Drake told his fans in London that he's performing for free tonight because of technical difficulties! pic.twitter.com/RVdU2qWEn4 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 2, 2017