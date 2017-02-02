New Music
Home > New Music

That Had To Hurt: Watch Travis Scott Fall Through A Giant Hole On Stage

What a tumble...

7 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

🆗🆗

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake and Young Thug tried to pull off a dope surprise during the London stop of the Boy Meets World Tour, but it didn’t go as planned – to say the least.

Drake and Thugger welcomed special guest Travis Scott to the stage to perform “Goosebumps,” “Pick Up The Phone,” and “Antidote,” and the audience was over the moon. Unfortunately, his appearance ended in technical difficulties, as Scott fell through a huge hole in the stage. A big globe, used for lighting, is supposed to come out of the hole, but when the rapper fell through the globe was broken – and the entire situation led to Drake giving out full refunds.

“I’m doing this shit for free tonight. I don’t give a fuck,” Drake told the audience. After his big fall, Scott hit Instagram and said he “loved it,” so we’re going to guess he’s alright. See footage below.

FUCKING ALMIGHTY LITNESS LEGIT. BEST TIME EVER.. EVEN FELL IN A BLACK HOLE AND I LOVED IT. #morelife

A video posted by flame (@travisscott) on

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

5 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

boy meets world tour , Drake , london , Travis Scott , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos