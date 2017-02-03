Lifestyle
Mariah Carey Knows Who Rihanna Is: The Diva Wears Fenty x Puma For A Sexy Workout

2 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Singer Rihanna recently shared a proud moment on her Instagram page…it was none other than Superstar Mariah Carey working it out in more ways than one wearing Rihanna’s fashion brand Fenty. In the photo the “We Belong Together” singer is wearing sexy fishnet stockings, a black leotard and Rihanna’s FENTYxPuma heels while working out on a mountain climbing machine…true Mariah style!

Yo, I made it!” Rihanna exclaimed on the Instagram caption, clearly excited that Mariah is working it out in FENTYxPUMA. Rihanna’s fashion line, which debuted its latest threads last month, includes sweats, t-shirts, bomber jackets and hoodies and other high-end fashion items.

As for Mariah, she recently released “I Don’t,” a breakup anthem referencing her ended engagement to James Packer. Check out more of Mariah at the gym in Rihanna gear here.

