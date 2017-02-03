Nicki Minaj Blasts Famous Designer For Being Racist & Disrespectful

has already had an eventful week and she’s ending it with a bang.

The rapstress went on a social media rant Friday morning, accusing Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti of “racism and disrespect.” She took to Twitter and Instagram to explain that she felt insulted when the designer’s representatives refused to discuss a collaboration, even though she had previously inspired lines of Zanotti’s footwear.

Nicki tweeted:

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Of course, the star wouldn’t make claims without the receipts. She continued:

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

You know the beef is real when the Barbz are called on for support:

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Take the poll. Should Giuseppe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Nicki ended the tirade on a more humble note:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

So we all want to know, #GiuseppeWhatsGood?