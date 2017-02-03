Lifestyle
Nicki Minaj Blasts Famous Designer For Being Racist & Disrespectful

The Barb has time today.

Nicki Minaj has already had an eventful week and she’s ending it with a bang.

The rapstress went on a social media rant Friday morning, accusing Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti of “racism and disrespect.” She took to Twitter and Instagram to explain that she felt insulted when the designer’s representatives refused to discuss a collaboration, even though she had previously inspired lines of Zanotti’s footwear.

Nicki tweeted:

Of course, the star wouldn’t make claims without the receipts. She continued:

You know the beef is real when the Barbz are called on for support:

Nicki ended the tirade on a more humble note:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

So we all want to know, #GiuseppeWhatsGood?

