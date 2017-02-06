NEWS ROUNDUP: Obamacare Replacement May Not Be Ready Until Next Year…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

GOP leaders have been pushing to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an alternative plan in place. According to President Donald Trump, a replacement for Obamacare may not come until 2018. “Maybe it’ll take till sometime into next year, but we’re certainly going to be in the process,” said President Trump during a sit-down with Bill O’Reilly that aired on Sunday. “It statutorily takes a while to get. We’re going to be putting it in fairly soon, I think that, yes, I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments but we should have something within the year and the following year.” Repealing the Affordable Care Act has been a major part of Trump’s agenda. He still believes that his administration could develop a healthcare policy that is better than Obamacare. In January, President Trump signed an executive order to start unraveling the Affordable Care Act. Read more.

Saturday marked what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 22nd birthday. Social media tributes poured in for the teen who was fatally shot by a “neighborhood watch” member in Florida in 2012. Several people tweeted photos of Martin with birthday wishes and messages about the current state of racism in America; highlighting that there’s work that still needs to be done to overcome lingering issues related to race. Many people thanked Martin for sparking a movement of resistance. “Here is your friendly reminder that today is Trayvon Martin’s birthday. He would have been 22 today. His life still matters,” tweeted one person. “Happy Birthday Trayvon Martin, RIP brother… Promise to God, your death won’t go in vain,” tweeted another. Read more.

After Melissa McCarthy delivered an epic impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday night’s episode of SNL, Spicer had a few words for the actress. Although he says that he found the show to be funny, he was critical of the way that McCarthy portrayed him. He says he felt like her impression was “overexaggerated” and that she “could dial back.” He reportedly didn’t know about McCarthy’s sketch until he was flooded with messages early Sunday. When asked about actor Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Trump on Saturday night’s episode, he called it “mean.” “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. ‘SNL’ used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean,” said Spicer. Read more.

A California high school student is in hot water after wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood during lunch. Several of her classmates snapped photos and recorded videos of her wearing the hood. “I started Snapchatting it because that was terrible. I did not like that one bit,” said one student. “I had hoped that it would blow up…I think that people should realize it’s not a joke.” According to the Kern High School District, a probe was launched surrounding the incident but there were no specific details regarding who was involved. One person was suspended following the incident. This isn’t the first time that the school district has made headlines. Last year its board of trustees ratified a policy that allowed educators with concealed-carry weapon permits to bring firearms to school. Read more.

