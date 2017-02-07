Entertainment
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?

Find out the details.

2015 BET Experience - Sprite Green Room

Source: Chelsea Lauren/BET / Getty


Soulja Boy has a lot going on in his life and he may be adding a baby to the mix.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with a photo of an ultrasound that says the pregnancy is 12 weeks along. No word on who the mom-to-be is, but Soulja has been linked to everyone from India Love to Alexis Skyy in the past few months.

The surprise baby news comes in the midst of Soulja Boy and Chris Brown‘s upcoming boxing match, which is set to take place in March. Soulja’s upcoming bundle of joy will either motivate him to go hard in the ring against Chris, or make him change his mind altogether.

Congrats to Soulja Boy!

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram.

