93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Dana J. Loatman

Job Title: Development Operations Manager for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance
Organizations/Groups: UNICEF Next Generation and Model UN

Why Was Dana Nominated:

Dana is an exceptional, selfless public servant and leader who recently graduated from Boston College with a Masters of Social Work, specializing in Social Innovation & Leadership and Global Practice. Dana has dedicated her life to fighting poverty, while helping to advance policies and programs that broaden the margin of opportunity for people of color and children in the DMV region and abroad (i.e. Honduras and Kenya). Dana is most deserving of this recognition because she demonstrates her commitment to enhancing the lives of others through volunteer activities. Most importantly she is a living example of how to tirelessly serve others while having a heart for people.

Dana J. Loatman

