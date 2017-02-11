Protesters Recite Coretta Scott King’s Letter Outside Of Mitch McConnell’s Louisville Home

Protesters Recite Coretta Scott King's Letter Outside Of Mitch McConnell's Louisville Home

The demonstration was held to show opposition towards Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s silencing.

15 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Demonstrators gathered outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s residence in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday to protest the decision to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing. According to the Huffington Post, protesters read excerpts from a 1986 opposition letter penned by Coretta Scott King; the same letter that Sen. Warren quoted during the hearing on Tuesday.

From the Huffington Post:

Nearly 400 protesters arrived to read the letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. in which she outlined her objections to Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship.

Many of those who gathered outside the McConnell home posted messages about the event using the hashtags #LetterToMitch and #LetLizSpeak.

The protest, which appears to have been organized by the progressive Parents for Social Justice, involved individuals reading the letter in unison using flashlights and cell phones.

Several people took to social media to capture the demonstration.

There is no word on whether McConnell was home during the protest. Sessions was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday.

