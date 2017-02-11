Protesters Recite Coretta Scott King’s Letter Outside Of Mitch McConnell’s Louisville Home

Demonstrators gathered outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s residence in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday to protest the decision to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing. According to the Huffington Post, protesters read excerpts from a 1986 opposition letter penned by Coretta Scott King; the same letter that Sen. Warren quoted during the hearing on Tuesday.
From the Huffington Post:
Nearly 400 protesters arrived to read the letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. in which she outlined her objections to Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship.
Many of those who gathered outside the McConnell home posted messages about the event using the hashtags #LetterToMitch and #LetLizSpeak.
The protest, which appears to have been organized by the progressive Parents for Social Justice, involved individuals reading the letter in unison using flashlights and cell phones.
Several people took to social media to capture the demonstration.
There is no word on whether McConnell was home during the protest. Sessions was sworn in as attorney general on Thursday.
SOURCE: Huffington Post
SEE ALSO:
Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
Despite Senate Action, Elizabeth Warren Refuses To Be Silent About The Danger Of Jeff Sessions
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25