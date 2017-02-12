2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Chance The Rapper & Drake Headline The 2017 Rap Grammy Winners

Chance The Rapper fought for true independent artists to get Grammy consideration and look what happens. The Chicago rapper took home the Grammy award for Best Rap Performance for “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz and Rap Album of the Year. Drake‘s big hit “Hotline Bling” took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance & Best Rap Song.

See the full list below.

Best Rap Performance

No Problem
Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Label: Chance The Rapper

Panda
Desiigner
Label: Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./Def Jam Recordings

Pop Style
Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)
Track from: Views Label: Cash Money Records/Republic Records

All The Way Up
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
Label: RNG/EMPIRE

That Part
ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Track from: Blank Face LP Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Freedom
Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Track from: Lemonade Label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hotline Bling
Drake
Track from: Views Label: Cash Money Records/Republic Records

Broccoli
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
Label: EMPIRE/Atlantic Records

Ultralight Beam
Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Track from: The Life Of Pablo Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings

Famous
Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings

Best Rap Song

All The Way Up
Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
Label: RNG/EMPIRE

Famous
Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

Hotline Bling
Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

No Problem
Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Rachel Cato, Peter Cottontale, Tauheed Epps, Jonathan Hoard, Cam O’bi, Ivan Rosenberg, Conor Szymanski, Lakeithsha Williams & Jaime Woods, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

Ultralight Beam
Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book
Chance The Rapper
Label: Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody
De La Soul
Label: A.O.I. Records

Major Key
DJ Khaled
Label: Epic

Views
Drake
Label: OVO Sound/Young Money/Cash Money/Republic

Blank Face LP
ScHoolboy Q
Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records

The Life Of Pablo
Kanye West
Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings

