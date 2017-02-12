Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann Lead The 2017 Grammy Gospel/Contemporary Christian Winners

And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees
A big day for both Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann! The Duo took home the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance/Song for the song “God Provides” (Franklin wrote the song). Franklin also took home the Grammy for Best Gospel Album for “Losing My Religion.”
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family took home two Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and album. Check out the nominees and winners below.
Below are the nominees and winners of tonight’s Grammy Awards in the Grammy Gospel/Contemporary Christian category (Winners Are In Bold).
Best Gospel Performance/Song
It’s Alright, It’s Ok
Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters
You’re Bigger [Live]
Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter
Made A Way [Live]
Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
God Provides
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Better
Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Trust In You
Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters
Priceless
For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
King Of The World
Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters
Thy Will
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters
Chain Breaker
Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Listen
Tim Bowman Jr.
Label: Lifestyle Music Group/Motown Gospel
Fill This House
Shirley Caesar
Label: Light Records/Entertainment One
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]
Todd Dulaney
Label: Entertainment One/Worship
Losing My Religion
Kirk Franklin
Label: Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records
Demonstrate [Live]
William Murphy
Label: RCA Inspiration
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Poets & Saints
All Sons & Daughters
Label: Integrity Music
American Prodigal
Crowder
Label: sixstepsrecords/Sparrow Records
Be One
Natalie Grant
Label: Curb Records
Youth Revival [Live]
Hillsong Young & Free
Label: Hillsong Music Australia
Love Remains
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Label: EMI Records Nashville
Best Roots Gospel Album
Better Together
Gaither Vocal Band
Label: Gaither Music Group
Nature’s Symphony In 432
The Isaacs
Label: House Of Isaacs
Hymns
Joey+Rory
Label: Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings
Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration
Gordon Mote
Label: New Haven Records
God Don’t Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson
(Various Artists); Jeffrey Gaskill, producer
Label: Alligator Records