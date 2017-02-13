Kirk Franklin & Tamela Mann Join Chance the Rapper On Grammys Stage For Epic Performance [VIDEO]

Photo by

Videos
Home > Videos

Kirk Franklin & Tamela Mann Join Chance the Rapper On Grammys Stage For Epic Performance [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet

17 photos Launch gallery

2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading 2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet

2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet


Amongst many other great music moments during the 2017 Grammys, Chance the Rapper ‘repped Jesus to the fullest.

SEE ALSO: Chance the Rapper Reveals Prayer From His Grandmother That Changed His Life

Nominated for seven awards, the independent Chicago rapper gathered a few songs from his Coloring Book album to perform a set with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann who’d just won a Grammy for “Best Gospel Song.” Together they performed “How Great,” “Blessings,” “No Problem” and “All We Got.” It was kind of chilling – but in a good way! Jay Z looked like he was about to shed a tear…

“Y’all better stand up right now and stop playing,” Chance the Rapper said during the performance. “I’m talking about my God.”

SEE ALSO: 8 Hiphop and R&B Artists Who’d Make Dope Gospel Albums

It’s not the first time he made God a focal point of his performance on national TV and it wasn’t his first mention of God that night. Upon winning three Grammys (Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album), Chano gave major props to God, noting none of it would be possible otherwise.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

His successful win comes just a few months after the Grammys changed the rules to make albums released on streaming-only outlets (i.e. Soundcloud) eligible for recognition.

Peep the performance below:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com/Aliya Faust

ALSO TRENDING:


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

21 photos Launch gallery

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Continue reading 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Chance The Rapper , grammys , Kirk Franklin , Tamela Mann

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos