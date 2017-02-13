Kirk Franklin & Tamela Mann Join Chance the Rapper On Grammys Stage For Epic Performance [VIDEO]

2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet 17 photos Launch gallery 2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet 1. 1 of 17 2. 2 of 17 3. 3 of 17 4. 4 of 17 5. 5 of 17 6. 6 of 17 7. 7 of 17 8. 8 of 17 9. 9 of 17 10. 10 of 17 11. 11 of 17 12. 12 of 17 13. 13 of 17 14. 14 of 17 15. 15 of 17 16. 16 of 17 17. 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet 2017 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet

Amongst many other great music moments during the 2017 Grammys,‘repped Jesus to the fullest.

Nominated for seven awards, the independent Chicago rapper gathered a few songs from his Coloring Book album to perform a set with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann who’d just won a Grammy for “Best Gospel Song.” Together they performed “How Great,” “Blessings,” “No Problem” and “All We Got.” It was kind of chilling – but in a good way! Jay Z looked like he was about to shed a tear…

“Y’all better stand up right now and stop playing,” Chance the Rapper said during the performance. “I’m talking about my God.”

It’s not the first time he made God a focal point of his performance on national TV and it wasn’t his first mention of God that night. Upon winning three Grammys (Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album), Chano gave major props to God, noting none of it would be possible otherwise.

His successful win comes just a few months after the Grammys changed the rules to make albums released on streaming-only outlets (i.e. Soundcloud) eligible for recognition.

Peep the performance below:

Chance The Rapper on stage with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann at the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/nTHfZgfGxT — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

