[Video] Beyoncé “Sandcastles”

Beyonce has been busy the last couple of hours. Last night Bey gave use an amazing performance at the Grammys. Right afterwards, DJ Khaled released his first single for his album “Grateful” featuring Bey and Husband Jay Z and now she delivers the standalone video from her song “Sandcastles.”
Related: [New Music] DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce “Shining”
Related: Chance The Rapper & Drake Headline The 2017 Rap Grammy Winners
2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
19 photos Launch gallery
2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
1. Tinashe1 of 19
2. Anderson.Paak2 of 19
3. Rachel Cato3 of 19
4. Lalah Hathaway4 of 19
5.5 of 19
6. Producers Cool & Dre6 of 19
7. Kriss Mincey7 of 19
8. Gallant8 of 19
9. Beat Billionaire9 of 19
10. Rick RossSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Tori KellySource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Jimmy JamSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. Paris JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. DesiingerSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. Rick Ross & Lil YacthySource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Cee-Lo GreenSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Don CheadleSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. George ClintonSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. 2 ChainzSource:Getty 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours