[Video] Beyoncé “Sandcastles”

Beyonce has been busy the last couple of hours. Last night Bey gave use an amazing performance at the Grammys. Right afterwards, DJ Khaled released his first single for his album “Grateful” featuring Bey and Husband Jay Z and now she delivers the standalone video from her song “Sandcastles.”

