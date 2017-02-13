Want To Work For The Obamas? They’re Hiring Interns For Their D.C. Office

Are you interested in working for the Obamas? Well, they’re hiring!

According to CNBC, the Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sent out an email to former White House interns on Friday, announcing that they were launching a 16-week internship program in D.C. The once-in-a-lifetime internship will run from Feb. 27 through June 16.

The Obamas are looking for interns who “take initiative, manage their time well, have strong attention to detail, solid writing skills and the utmost commitment to public service.”

It’s unknown if they are looking for undergraduate or graduate qualifications or whether or not it was unpaid or paid. And before you start reworking your resume, the bad news is that the deadline was last week. But no worries! You never know when round two of the internship will open up.

In addition to beefing up their staff, the Obamas are also gearing up for a series of public speaking engagements, a spokesman for the Harry Walker Agency said on Friday. The former First Couple are also in talks to sign prospective book deals.

