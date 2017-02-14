ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And Twitter Hilariously Reacts

Television shows of all kinds are pushing the barriers these days after realizing that people actually do watch shows with diverse cast members.

ABC’s The Bachelorette is one of the latest television shows to add a little color to the traditional mix. Variety reports that the network has named contestant Rachel Lindsay the first Black lead of The Bachelorette franchise. The network has yet to release an official statement, but the internet has been buzzing and series creator Mike Fleiss teased the “historic announcement” made during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lindsay is a lawyer based in Dallas, Texas, who is currently competing on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Sources say that she became a fan favorite after Viall gave her the coveted first impression rose on her first night in The Bachelor mansion. Lindsay is still one of Viall’s four remaining ladies, which means her elimination is coming sooner rather than later.

Clearly, the people are here for it:

It's about dadgum time you cast a beautiful, black #Bachelorette, ABC! @SherriEShepherd's been riding you for YEARS about this. Jeeeeeez. 🙄 — Darci 🎶 🎭 🎙❄️🇺🇸 (@DarciMonet) February 14, 2017

I don't normally watchThe Bachelorette, but since they have a Black woman this time, I'll watch it. — SDubb (@Stacy_Lizzy) February 14, 2017

I'm officially over this and would like to move right on to Rachel's season #TheBachelor — Lindsay Kimble (@lekimble) February 14, 2017

Looks like I finally have a reason to watch The Bachelorette 💃🏿👩🏾‍💼💁🏾🙋🏾 Black Girls son importante. — ShirLey (@LoveShirls) February 14, 2017

The Bachelorette is set to premiere later this year, but catch a new episode of The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.