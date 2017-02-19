Trump’s Wharton Classmates Say He Wasn’t An Academic Standout

NewsOne Staff

The claim that President Donald Trump excelled academically while studying at Wharton may be a case of “alternative facts.” According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Trump was not included on Wharton’s 1968 Dean’s List.

From the Daily Pennsylvanian:

“I recognize virtually all the names on that list, ” 1968 Wharton graduate Stephen Foxman said, “and Trump just wasn’t one of them.”

1968 Wharton graduate Jon Hillsberg added that there was no indication on the 1968 Commencement Program that Trump graduated with any honors. A copy of the program acquired from the Penn Archives lists 20 Wharton award and prize recipients, 15 cum laude recipients, four magna cum laude recipients and two summa cum laude recipients for the Class of 1968. Trump’s name appears nowhere on those lists.

“If he had done well, his name would have shown up,” Foxman said.

According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, several people who attended Wharton with Trump say that he wasn’t an academic standout. “He was not an intellectual man, but that wasn’t what his goal was,” 1968 Wharton graduate Louis Calomaris told the source. “He’s not an intellectual now, [and] that’s pretty obvious … [w]hat I saw early on was an unbounded ambition that did come to fruition.”

Several sources have reported that Trump “graduated first in his class” and he hasn’t corrected those statements, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: Daily Pennsylvanian

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump & Mediocrity Of Privilege

Black College Leaders Plan Meeting With Trump, GOP Lawmakers