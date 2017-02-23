93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Rheana Frazier

Job Title: Owner and Career Coach

Organization/Groups:Elite Career Design

Rheana, a 24 year old native Washingtonian, has a passion for helping others reach and exceed their career goals. As a Career Coach, she established her own career management business, Elite Career Design, where she works one-on-one with her clients – from high school and college graduates to senior-level professionals – to develop and manage their professional lives. She understands the importance of workforce development in the District and works collaboratively with many local organizations, including the DC Alliance of Youth Advocates, to assist District residents in establishing meaningful careers. She strives to ensure her generation is full of successful professionals and is dedicated to bringing forth change in the lives of others.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: