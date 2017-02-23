Uh-Oh! Chris Brown’s Stylist Speaks Out About Karrueche’s Abuse Claims

Chris Brown and Karrueche have everyone questioning what went wrong with their seemingly peaceful non-relationship.

After Karrueche shocked the world and filed a restraining order against Chris, people who know the former couple are now speaking out about the abuse allegations. On Thursday, celebrity stylist EJ King who has worked with Chris for years and maintains a friendship with him and Karrueche, spoke out about the drama.

He said in a video clip, “It’s not for us to dissect why somebody did something or didn’t do something. I love both people. I’m not in it. I don’t know what the f**k transpired.” The former star of BET’s About The Business continued, “And if I did, I would never say anything because that is not my place. I think it’s sad when people attack anybody because of a situation they don’t know what drove whomever to do what, you know?”

Although Chris has denied the allegations, singer Kay Cola claimed that she heard him beat Karrueche (they are neigbors). A judge issued a restraining order instructing Chris Brown to stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mother and brother.