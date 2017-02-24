Beyoncé Claps Back At Trump By Speaking Out In Support Of Transgender Youth

It looks like Beyoncé is sharing ways to support LGBTQ students.

In light of the Trump administration’s roll back of protections for transgender students, the megastar singer is demonstrating support for the 100 Days of Kindness initiative aimed at LGBTQ students.

The initiative is organized by GLSEN which is a group that seeks to improve the educational experience for LGBTQ students K-12.

The organization was ecstatic over Beyoncé’s support according to Huffington Post: ““We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time.” The executive director Dr. Eliza Byard continues, “There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”

