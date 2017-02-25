Despite Pending Lawsuit Amber Rose Contends She Owns ‘Ace Of Diamonds’

On Wednesday Amber Rose announced that she was co-owner of Ace of Diamonds strip club. She revealed the news at Russell Simmon’s All Def Movie Awards ceremony, where she accepted the Vanguard Award for her Amber Rose Slut Walk.

“I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer,” she said, according to E! News. “I was a stripper for a very long time. Do y’all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it.”

And even the said co-owner had a statement to back up the claim.

“Her role is boss lady,” he told Jason Robertson told E! News. “She is bringing in these dancers and these women and hostesses are having women’s rights more than what they had before. It’s not going to be them treated like pieces of meat. She’s brought in more of a structure where you have to respect what they’re doing.”

But soon after the news was spread, SKWS Enterprises who claim they own Ace of Diamonds, said that Amber does not own the club and was slapping her with a $1 million slander lawsuit.

Now, as reported by TMZ, Amber has responded saying that she formed a corporation called Ace of Diamonds, Inc. and back in December filed for a trademark on the name, as well as the abbreviation “AoD.” The docs say the trademark will be for “entertainment services in the nature of live dance performances” and “gentlemen’s clubs featuring exotic dancing.”

Looks like Amber might have spoken about the “ownership” too soon. But we’ll see how this pans out.

RELATED STORIES:

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?

Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up

Also On 93.9 WKYS: