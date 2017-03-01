Lauren London’s Response To Her Body-Shaming Haters Will Make You Proud

What’s with people talking sh*t about new moms toting a little baby weight?
Lauren London was spotted looking fine as all hell courtside at an L.A. Lakers game with her longtime boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, who – by the way – is also fine as all hell. Soon after the ATL actress and West Coast hunk made their rare appearance, Lauren started trending on Twitter, with tons of body shamers calling the new mom “fat.”
Many implied she should’ve tried to lose the extra pounds right after having her son, like Kim K. or Blac Chyna, who’ve been pretty obsessed with snapping back to their pre-baby bodies. To make matters worse, so many of her haters were women. See some of the ugly commentary below:
Thankfully, Lauren hit Instagram with the best response anyone could’ve mustered up. Pretty much, “LL The Great” is completely unbothered by what anyone thinks:
For the record, baby weight or no baby weight, Lauren is still gorgeous in our eyes. See why in the gallery below, plus photos of her super cute courtside appearance with bae.
