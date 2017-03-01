Chris Brown Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran’s Best Friend

Chris Brown seems to be a threat not just to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but also to her best friend.

After Brown received a restraining order from Tran, the R&B singer now has to stay away from Tran’s bestie, Joseph Ryan La Cour, as well.

Joseph said in court documents obtained by TMZ that Brown has been repeating that no matter where he and Tran goes, “he will find us and shoot the place up.”

Jospeh has experienced rage from Brown before, pointing to a Diddy Super Bowl party as example. He says Brown got in his face and said, “it’s 2017 … Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out.” Joseph continues that at the same party Brown threw a drink at one of his friends and told her, “Move bitch, we aren’t friends.” Around this same time, Chris posted his infamous video pledging that if he loved a woman, nobody could have her. You can watch the video below.



Joseph also insists Brown sent guys after him that could have gangs ties — they were throwing the word “blood” around. Brown must stay at least a football field away from Joseph.

