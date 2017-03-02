[UPDATE] LEAK ALERT: Collaboration from Travis Scott + Lil Uzi Vert + Quavo

The leading single to The Fate of the Furious has finally emerged!

The soundtrack’s track listings have also been revealed! The soundtrack includes the DMV’s own Rico Nasty being featured with Lil Yachty on the track “Mamcita”. The highly anticipated movie will be in theaters April 14, 2017.

Congrats to DMV's own @Rico_nastyy for being on the next Fast & Furious soundtrack with Lil Yachty! Proud of her! She's only going up! 🙏🏾👆🏽 pic.twitter.com/qcIAVaYu1N — DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) March 2, 2017

Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo will be collaborating for the theme song of The Fate of the Furious‘s soundtrack! Writer, Breyan Isaac, who is known to co-write big hits for Flo Rida, Pitbull & Kesha leaked to SongWriterUniverse some big news! Closer to the end of the interview, when asked about any exciting upcoming projects, he leaked:

“There’s a song coming out with Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Quavo (from the group, Migos) that’s going to be the theme song for Fast & Furious 8. That will be a single out in March, or close to when the movie comes out in April.”

The highly anticipated movie will be in theaters April 14, 2017. Vin Diesel is already predicting an Oscar win, here’s the official movie trailer:

